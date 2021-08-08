Kiffin Confirms 100% Vaccination of Ole Miss Football Program

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — Ole Miss football is making sure that COVID-19 doesn’t get in the way of the Rebels 2021 season.

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin confirmed in a statement to ESPN that all players, coaches, and staff members have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey stated at SEC Media Days in July that teams could potentially have to forfeit games in the 2021 season due to COVID-19.

“Nobody wants to be in a position to forfeit games,” Kiffin told ESPN.

Sankey stated that programs that exceed 85% vaccination will not have to undergo COVID-19 protocols including regular testing. Programs that fall underneath 85% will have to be tested.

Ole Miss opens its season on Sept. 6 against Louisville in Atlanta, GA.