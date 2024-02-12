Kilmichael man loses his life in a house fire

KILMICHAEL, Miss. (WCBI ) – On Sunday, Feb. 11 at 8:49 am Montgomery County 911 received a call of a residence on fire at 640 Alva Stage Road in Kilmichael according to Montgomery County Coroner Allan Pratt.

Kilmichael Fire Department was dispatched & responded upon arrival.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office & the State Fire Marshalls Office were dispatched & responded as well.

A mobile home was fully engulfed.

After the fire was under control the body of Bennie Thomas Kirkwood was located at the back door of the mobile home.

Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

