Kim Kardashian West returns to White House for prisoner reentry event

Second Chance Hiring & Re-entry event at the White House today pic.twitter.com/kEUgqITmIE — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 13, 2019

“I am heading to the White House to speak at the Second Chance Hiring and Re-entry Event. I’m so excited to announce some exciting things,” Kardashian West said in a video she posted to Twitter.

“Today, I’m honored to be a part of the announcement that the administration and the private sector are stepping up to create opportunities for these men and women to succeed once home,” she also tweeted.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Trump touted how this bill would aim to decrease recidivism and ensure that former prisoners are able to experience “the dignity of work.”

“When we say, ‘Hire American,’ We mean all Americans,” Mr. Trump said.

Kanye West, her husband, has also appeared at the White House to push prison reforms, most notably when he delivered a lengthy soliloquy in the Oval Office last year that left even the president speechless.

Mr. Trump has said he wanted to pass a law to follow the First Step Act, but has yet to introduce any new proposals.