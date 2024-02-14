Kim Moreland wins Ward 1 alderman seat in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The results are in from a special election in Starkville.

Ward 1 residents in Starkville have made their decision on who should take the alderman seat.

Kim Moreland, a business owner in the city, will take office following the special election.

The seat became available after former Alderman Ben Carver won the election to the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors in November.

Absentee votes are still being counted as of Tuesday night but mathematically Moreland will remain victorious over Timothy Bush.

