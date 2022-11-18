Kimberly Cotton is the winner of United Way 2019 Toyota Highlander raffle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Since August, the United Way has been raising money through a raffle to support its numerous partners.

Today was the big day for the lucky winner, Kimberly Cotton.

This 2019 Highlander is all hers.

The United Way would like to thank its many sponsors in support of this campaign.

And Kimberly, you have ten days to pick up your new vehicle.

Contact the United Way or stop by the office in Columbus.

