King Krawl gears up for Elvis Fest in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Elvis Fest is underway in Tupelo, and owners of local restaurants in the downtown area are building on the excitement with their own events.

The King Krawl allows participants to visit local bars and restaurants in the downtown area Friday night. There is also an Elvis costume contest. Then, on Saturday afternoon, a Beer Fest featuring craft breweries from across the region is set at Fairpark.

Mitch McCamey is the owner of “Jobo’s” and says the King Krawl is a great way to use the Elvis Fest and promote local businesses and bars for locals and out-of-towners.

“Getting friends together and all great craftsman, working hard to be part of our service in this amazing town and state,” said McCamey.

King Krawl takes place on Friday, along with an Elvis costume contest. The craft brew fest takes place Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Fairpark.

