Kingdom of Arendelle is brought to the stage in Calhoun City

CenterStage of Calhoun County is performing "Frozen Junior" for its annual production.

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – Frozen Junior features all of the favorite songs from the animated film.

And of course, all the characters, bringing Arendelle to life onstage at Calhoun County High School. CenterStage of Calhoun County has brought together about 75 people, on stage and behind the scenes, for Frozen Junior. The cast features second graders, through high school seniors and they have been working hard since October, but say all the hard work will be worth it, once the curtain goes up.

All proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships go back into Center Stage, so students can continue to take part in elaborate productions.

“I love spending time with the kids, it is a lot of fun, they are funny and sweet, and they drive me crazy, but they are also very talented, and coming from a small rural district, I grew up here, and being a student who was interested in performing arts, it was important to me to have this outlet and I’m blessed to be able to provide this for the kids,” said Director Suzanne Allen.

Center Stage makes a big impact throughout the community. A lot of people working behind the scenes for Frozen Jr were members of Center Stage not too long ago. Of course, they need that community support to keep on going.

You can see Center Stage’s production of Frozen Junior on February 8th and 9th at 7:30 p.m., or on the 10th at 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased from Bruce High School or Calhoun City High School. The performances are at the Calhoun City High School Auditorium.

