Kirby found guilty on all counts

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Arkansas man is found guilty in a Lowndes County murder trial.

The jury returned the verdict Friday afternoon.

Donta Kirby was found guilty of first-degree murder and two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon charge.

He was arrested in July 2020 after running from a state trooper in Webster County.

Kirby was caught after a manhunt.

Shortly after that arrest, the Pine Bluff, Arkansas man was charged with murder in Lowndes County.

28-year-old Lorenze Halthon Jr. of Columbus was found shot to death on Burns Road.

Kirby is set to be sentenced on Monday.

“Our victim in this case, Lorenze Halthon Jr., was actually a veteran of our armed services, a beloved family member, beloved friend and he had a ton of support throughout the entire trial. People were present and interested in this and I’m glad we were able to get them some justice,” said Colleen Hudson, Assistant District Attorney.

Hudson says the case was quickly taken to trial based on evidence from the crime lab and an autopsy from the coroner coming back in a timely fashion.