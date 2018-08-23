Kmart Store in Columbus Due to Close in November

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Kmart in Columbus is set to close its doors in November.
The retailer announced plans to close another 46 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide.
Several media outlets, including CNN and USA Today, are confirming the news.
The company has already closed more than 100 stores so far this year. Store locations have already been notified about the closings.
According to CNN, Sears and Kmart merged in 2005. Only 900 US stores are left, and more closings are likely.