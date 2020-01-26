Kobe Bryant dead at 41: A life in pictures

Kobe Bryant, the basketball legend and longtime star of the Los Angeles Lakers, died in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was 41.

Nine people were killed in the crash, including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant.

Bryant, considered one of the greatest athletes to ever play the game, was seen as a rising star before he ever put on an NBA jersey. He went on to set records, rack up MVP awards and endorsements and win untold numbers of fans before he eventually retired from the sport in 2016.

Here’s his remarkable story.