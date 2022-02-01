Kona Ice is serving sweet treats to the Golden Triangle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Today’s spring-like temperatures have given us spring fever.

The staff here at WCBI and some of our downtown neighbors enjoyed some cool, refreshing treats from Kona Ice.

The truck was parked outside our studios for several hours today, serving its popular fruity mixes – and a few new flavors.

The owner says they load up and travel wherever people want the icy treat.

“We’ve been around for about a year and a half – mostly done neighborhoods. We’ve done churches and schools and all sort of different events. I’m doing a wedding this year. We’ve got all sorts of things,” said Jesse Herbert, Owner of Kona Ice.

You can find out where Kona Ice will be next on their Instagram page.