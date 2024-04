Kona Ice trucks hand out free Kona Ice taking stress out of Tax Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You know what day it is… Chill Out Day 2024.

Two businesses team up to take the bitter taste of completing your taxes into a sweet treat.

Scott Perkins and Company, CPA, and Kona Ice wanted to team up and take the stress away from meeting the income tax deadline.

So, they handed out free cups of shaved ice with all of their favorite sweet flavors.

