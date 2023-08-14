Kosciusko firefighters battle extreme heat from weather and store fire

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Kosciusko store went up in flames and some firefighters went down from the heat.

Jacob’s Ladder caught fire Sunday afternoon on North Madison Street.

The building was heavily damaged.

Our news partner, Breazy News, reported some people were inside the building when they saw smoke coming from the second floor.

Fire Chief Duane Burdine told Breezy News several firefighters needed an IV and went down after battling the blaze in 100-degree temperatures.

Attala County volunteer firefighters were called in to assist.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

