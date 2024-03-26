Kosciusko man arrested for alleged actions in Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) – A Mississippi man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to his alleged conduct during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Walker, 48, of Kosciusko, Mississippi, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder and misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining and disorderly conduct in a restricted building or grounds and parading, picking, and demonstrating and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

The FBI arrested Walker on Monday, March 25, 2024, in Jackson, Mississippi. Walker made his initial appearance in the Southern District of Mississippi.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, a man, later identified as Walker, is seen on Metropolitan Police Department body-worn camera footage approaching the police line and bike rack barricades established on the West Plaza of Capitol grounds. Walker is then allegedly seen locking his arm through a bike rack barricade and pulling it toward him as officers attempt to defend the police line and gain control of the barricade. Police then disperse a chemical irritant at Walker, and he is seen retreating from the police line.

Walker then re-approaches the police line and again allegedly grabbed the bike rack barricade and attempted to wrestle it away from a police officer. Walker is again sprayed with a chemical irritant by police, causing him to retreat.

Court documents say that Walker later entered the Capitol building via the Parliamentarian Door at approximately 2:54 p.m.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting this case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi provided valuable assistance.

The FBI’s Jackson and Washington Field Offices are investigating this case. The U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department provided valuable assistance.

In the 38 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,358 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 486 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI 1(800)225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov

