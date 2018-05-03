Kroger supplier recalls 35,000lbs of ground beef that may contain plastic

A Kroger supplier is recalling more than 35,000 pounds of raw ground beef that may be contaminated with hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports.

JBS USA, Inc., a food processor North Carolina, is recalling 35,464 pounds of raw ground beef that were shipped to distribution centers in Virginia and Indiana to be sold in retail stores. The beef was packaged under various labels including “Kroger Ground Beef,” “All Natural Laura’s Lean Beef,” and “JBS Ground Beef Angus Chunk.”

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 34176” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Health officials say they are concerned that some consumers may have these products in their freezers at home.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the USDA said in a statement. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

According to the USDA, the problem was discovered after reported complaints from a consumer who found blue, hard plastic pieces in one of the products.

There have been no confirmed incidents of anyone being harmed by the recalled beef. Officials said anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a doctor.

For a full list of the recalled products, visit www.fsis.usda.gov.