KV Firefighters respond to a house fire in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Debris, ashes, and Charred rubble are all that’s left of a home in Montgomery County, after an early morning house fire.

Around 12:30 am on Friday, June 13, a Delta Electric worker noticed a house on fire on Loggins Road.

The Kilmichael Volunteer Fire Department rushed to the scene.

When Kilmichael Volunteer Firefighters arrived at the home, there was very Little that they were able to do, because the house was already destroyed.

The Kilmichael Volunteer Fire Department said that no one was living in the home during the time of the fire, and that the homeowner moved out of state.

