Labor Day Cold Case Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Labor Day Cold Case suspect appears in court for the first time.

51-year old Michael Devaughn appeared before a Starkville Municipal Judge Monday evening.

His charges were read to him and his Miranda Right’s were also read for a second time.

The judge asked Devaughn if he makes a $1,000 a month and he told the judge he didn’t have a job at the time of his arrest and was living with his ex-wife.

He was appointed a public defender, Stephanie Mallette.

The suspect’s next court appearance will be October 11th.