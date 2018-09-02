Labor Day Last Minute Preparations

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – It’s labor day weekend and local grocery stores are seeing an uptick in traffic.

“Chicken wings, hot links, rib tips,”said Shopper Tommy Paster.

Are just a few items shoppers are looking for when heading to the grocery story in preparation for the upcoming holiday.

Sunflower Grocery assistant manager on Military Road Eddie Strickland says they are busy but especially today.

“On average the eve is better than the day because by the time 11 or 12 o’clock comes everybody wants to go out and start cooking.

Like today up until around probably 7:30 8:00 we’re going to be busy,”said Strickland.

For customers getting ready to fire up the grill, Strickland says he’s noticed one thing is a must have.

“The last few years the ribs is what people buy and our market is probably the best market in town I believe so I think that’s one of the main things they get,”said Strickland.

Tommy Paster says Strickland right.

“I’m here to get some baby back ribs, marinated overnight, then go back in the morning and laid out on the grill and that’s it potato salad baked beans,”said Paster .

Strickland says though it’s an everyday thing for him and his employees to keep shelves stocked they do double time in preparation for labor day.

“We do get extra stuff that we know we’re going to sell real good, to have enough so people can come in and get them. We started on Wednesday keeping the shelves fully stocked and the displays stocked real good. The meat department and the produce keeps their shelves real stocked as well,”said Strickland.

Strickland goes on to say this is the third busiest day of the year for them, after Memorial Day and the 4th of July.