Labor Day shopping could mean early Christmas shopping

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Some who have the day off are spending it taking advantage of Labor Day sales and getting a headstart on Christmas shopping.

A new nationwide survey found that 56% of Americans plan on taking advantage of big weekends like Labor Day and Black Friday to cut back on costs. One reason: is inflation.

27% of the respondents in the “4 Over” survey say they are starting their holiday shopping soon in case inflation gets worse.

59% say they’re stressed about buying gifts this holiday season due to inflation.

We talked to some shoppers out getting deals.

“I try to have all my Christmas shopping done by October first,” said Kelsie Anderson who was shopping around. “In January, February, or March I’m looking for gifts for the kids and things that they say that they want throughout the year. I think it’s just shopping for those deals that we have on a regular basis and we love home goods and Tj Maxx. That’s why we are here today. I refuse to pay full price for things if I have to so I’m constantly looking for deals.”

More than half the people surveyed expect gift prices to increase by the holidays. And some say they’re cutting back on other expenses like dining out, movies, and other entertainment.