Lady Garth files federal lawsuit against Mayor, Monroe County

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) – An Aberdeen Alderwoman files a federal lawsuit against the Mayor and Monroe County.

Lady Garth contends her First and 14th Constitutional Amendment rights were violated after she was arrested and convicted of disturbance in a public place.

Mayor Charles Scott filed the affidavit against Garth in Monroe County Justice Court after an argument at a board meeting.

Garth also claims she had ineffective counsel during her appeals. That ended with the Mississippi Supreme Court upholding the conviction.

The Alderwoman also asked the federal court to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent her from serving five days in jail.

Her request was denied.

Garth was sentenced to five days in jail after being convicted in December 2022.

