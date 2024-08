OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is accused of assaulting so badly they needed surgery.

Robert Rucker Jr., 44, is charged with aggravated assault.

Lafayette County deputies say they received a report about the alleged incident on August 10th.

The victim says it happened on County Road 104.

Investigators did not say how the person was injured but they did require emergency surgery.

The bond for Rucker was set at $25,000.