Lafayette Co. couple allegedly leaves dogs outside below freezing

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County couple faced animal cruelty charges for leaving their animals at the mercy of the elements.

Lafayette County deputies were sent to a home on County Road 173 for a welfare check on several dogs.

They reportedly found eight dogs that had been left outside in sub-freezing temperatures without adequate shelter, food, or water for a week.

One dog had already died at the scene. Another died while deputies were investigating.

The dogs were allegedly owned by Joey and Ashley Wells.

Warrants were issued for the couple.

They have since been arrested.

They were each charged with one count of dog or cat aggravated cruelty.

A justice court judge set bond at $20,000 on each of them.

