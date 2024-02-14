Lafayette Co. deputies arrest man for alleged cemetery vandalism

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An accused cemetery vandal was arrested after not being able to make a clean getaway.

Lafayette County deputies were called to a report of vandalism at Union Grove Cemetery on County Road 432.

There was significant damage to the grounds, as well as desecration of headstones, and one grave was collapsed.

Deputies also found a vehicle that was stuck.

They ran the license plate and contacted the owners of the vehicle, who informed deputies that their son had possession of it.

That led deputies to Nathaniel Richard Stone. He was arrested and charged with destroying public property, church building, or certain cemetery items.

His bond was set at $10,000.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X