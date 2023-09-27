Lafayette Co. deputies make arrest after finding man bleeding off CR 271

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On September 25, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department along with EMS responded to a report of a man stabbed and bleeding off County Road 271.

Deputies discovered the man stabbed had been in an argument with his girlfriend later identified as Lisa Ann Cole.

Cole was later arrested and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center and booked on domestic violence aggravated assault.

A Justice Court Judge set Ms. Cole’s bond at $10,000.

