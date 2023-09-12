Lafayette Co. deputies make arrests in separate investigations

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office arrested a couple of suspects for a gun-related crime.

On Sunday, deputies arrived at County Road 3015 for a disturbance.

The victim at the scene told deputies that two people chased them with a gun.

The suspects eventually hid in a camper until investigators fled them out.

One suspect who is now in custody was a juvenile.

The other was Alexis Levya.

The firearm was reported stolen out of Memphis.

Levya was charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

His bond was set at $2,500.

Three days prior, Lafayette County deputies made a separate arrest for stolen property out of another state.

On September 8, the sheriff’s office received a report about a Polaris Razor stolen out of Slidell, Louisiana.

The Lafayette County Metro Narcotics Unit set up an operation to purchase the Polaris Razor from Lakreston Drmonta Willingham.

He was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property.

Willingham’s bond was set at $5,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

