Lafayette Co. man arrested for allegedly scrapping vehicle he did not own

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County man was accused of scrapping a vehicle he didn’t own.

21-year-old Chandler Reeves was charged with grand larceny.

Lafayette County deputies took a report about a stolen vehicle on County Road 425.

After investigating, deputies learned the vehicle was sold for scrap metal at the end of August.

Chandler was arrested and given a $10,000 bond.

