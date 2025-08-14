Lafayette Co. Police continues crackdown on cyberstalking cases

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office continues its crackdown on cyberstalking cases.

This time, a Memphis man is behind bars, accused of using apps to harass someone.

The investigation began in early July when the Sheriff’s Office took a report of harassment.

Investigators found evidence of credible threats and harassing messages sent to the victim through apps.

They identified Christopher Hoard of Memphis as the suspect and secured a warrant for his arrest.

He was located in Shelby County, Tennessee, and taken to Lafayette County on Monday, August 12, where he was charged with Cyberstalking.

Hoard’s bond has been set at $10,000.

