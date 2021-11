Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man on Child Molestation charges

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man on Child Molestation charges.

Evan Scott Swain has been arrested and charged with Molestation – Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes and Sexual Battery.

His bond is set at 75,000 dollars.

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing any further information at this time.