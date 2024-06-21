Lafayette Co. woman charged after child tests positive for narcotics
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Lafayette County have charged a woman with child endangerment after her child tested positive for narcotics.
Child Protective Services contacted the sheriff’s department Wednesday.
Investigators arrested the child’s mother, 26-year-old Chelsea Elizabeth Bennett of Abbeville, and charged her with one count of child endangerment.
A justice court judge set her bond at $5,000.
No other information about the case has been released.