Lafayette Co. woman charged after child tests positive for narcotics

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Lafayette County have charged a woman with child endangerment after her child tested positive for narcotics.

Child Protective Services contacted the sheriff’s department Wednesday.

Investigators arrested the child’s mother, 26-year-old Chelsea Elizabeth Bennett of Abbeville, and charged her with one count of child endangerment.

A justice court judge set her bond at $5,000.

No other information about the case has been released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X