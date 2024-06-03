Lafayette County deputies arrest a man for assaulting a female

Twenty-seven-year-old Dakota Bowen of Oxford was all smiles when he was booked into custody for the assault.

LAFAYETTE CO., Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies arrest a man for assaulting a female.

Twenty-seven-year-old Dakota Bowen of Oxford was all smiles when he was booked into custody for the assault.

Deputies say they were called to the Tula community for a domestic incident.

When they arrived it was determined that Bowen was the aggressor.

He was also in possession of a butcher knife.

He was arrested and charged with domestic violence simple assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

His bond has been set at 15 thousand dollars.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X