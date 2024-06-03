Lafayette County deputies arrest a man for assaulting a female
Twenty-seven-year-old Dakota Bowen of Oxford was all smiles when he was booked into custody for the assault.
Deputies say they were called to the Tula community for a domestic incident.
When they arrived it was determined that Bowen was the aggressor.
He was also in possession of a butcher knife.
He was arrested and charged with domestic violence simple assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
His bond has been set at 15 thousand dollars.