Lafayette County deputies arrest man accused of molesting child

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is under arrest and accused of molesting a child.

The investigation began on February 3 when a report was filed with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office accusing 44-year-old Robert Royer of molesting a child.

A forensic interview was conducted with the victim a few days later, and a warrant was issued for Royer’s arrest.

Deputies arrested him at a gas station.

Royer is charged with Molesting-Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.

His bond has not been set.

