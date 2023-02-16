Lafayette County deputies arrest man accused of molesting child
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is under arrest and accused of molesting a child.
The investigation began on February 3 when a report was filed with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office accusing 44-year-old Robert Royer of molesting a child.
A forensic interview was conducted with the victim a few days later, and a warrant was issued for Royer’s arrest.
Deputies arrested him at a gas station.
Royer is charged with Molesting-Touching a Child for Lustful Purposes.
His bond has not been set.
For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter