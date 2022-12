Lafayette County deputies arrest man on molestation charge

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lafayette County deputies made an arrest in a molestation case.

Ricky Poe remains in jail on a molesting charge.

Investigators were called this past Friday night to the Harmontown community about a juvenile being touched.

After a forensic interview was done yesterday, Poe was arrested.

Bond has not been set in the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter