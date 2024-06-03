Lafayette County deputies make rape arrest

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is in the Lafayette County Jail charged with rape.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing much information on the case at this time but did say that the case began after a sexual assault was reported on May 29 by Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation unit responded, began an investigation into the assault, and issued an arrest warrant for Cory Lemond Smith.

Smith turned himself in at the sheriff’s office on Friday, May 31.

He was charged with rape-assault with intent to ravish.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

