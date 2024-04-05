Lafayette County deputy escapes injury after being shot at

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County deputy escaped injury after being shot at early Friday morning.

Now, three people are facing charges.

Investigators said the incident started after an alarm call at TGC Outdoors on Highway 7 North.

A nearby deputy saw a vehicle leave the business and tried to pull it over.

That’s when gunshots rang out and the vehicle sped away.

There was a pursuit into Marshall County where the deputy lost track of the car.

Working with other agencies in the area, Shoundarius Bogard, Mykial Penilton, and Montrell Ramsey were taken into custody.

Law enforcement also believes the found guns were used in the incident.

This investigation is continuing and official charges have not been released.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X