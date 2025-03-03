Lafayette County Fire Department urging people to not burn

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Fire Department responded to multiple brush fires this week due to the dry conditions.

With the high risk of fire danger, the Fire Department is urging everyone to not burn anything outdoors until weather conditions improve.

Lafayette County Firefighters want everyone to remember that even small fires can spread quickly, and this can put property and lives at risk.

The Firefighters in Lafayette County also say that avoiding any activities that could spark a wildfire, would play a huge role in helping keep the community safe.

