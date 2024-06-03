Lafayette County man arrested for sexual battery

The suspect was issued a bond of $40,000 by Justice Court.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A man is arrested in Lafayette County for sexual battery.

Deputies received a walk-in complaint on May 22 and investigators were called to investigate the alleged incident.

Investigators were able to establish probable cause for an arrest warrant for 27-year-old Elijah Joseph Wells of Oxford.

After the arrest warrant was issued, the suspect was taken into custody at his home without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation.

