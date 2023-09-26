Lafayette County man charged with DUI, simple assault on officer

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday drive proves costly for a Lafayette County man.

While patrolling near the Teckville Boat Ramp in Harmontown, a Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputy was alerted to multiple complaints of an ATV or UTV driving recklessly in the area.

The deputy spotted a UTV believed to be the subject of the complaints and stopped it.

He reportedly determined that the driver, Clarence Belden Howell of Harmontown, was under the influence and arrested Howell for DUI first offense.

During the arrest, Belden reportedly kicked the deputy in the face.

As a result, Belden was also charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault on a police officer in the line of duty.

He was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and his bond was set at $10,000.

