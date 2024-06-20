Lafayette County man charged with raping, assaulting woman

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County man was accused of raping and assaulting a woman.

58-year-old James Allen Colton was charged with rape, assault with intent to ravish.

The investigation started Sunday afternoon when deputies were called to a home on County Road 129.

A woman showed up at the house bleeding. She told deputies about the alleged attack and identified Colton.

His bond was set at $100,000.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections also has a hold on Colton, as he remains in the Lafayette County jail.

