Lafayette County man charged with raping, assaulting woman
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lafayette County man was accused of raping and assaulting a woman.
58-year-old James Allen Colton was charged with rape, assault with intent to ravish.
The investigation started Sunday afternoon when deputies were called to a home on County Road 129.
A woman showed up at the house bleeding. She told deputies about the alleged attack and identified Colton.
His bond was set at $100,000.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections also has a hold on Colton, as he remains in the Lafayette County jail.