The Lafayette County Sheriff Dies After Serving 46 Years

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The long time serving Lafayette County Sheriff passes away over the weekend.

The sheriff’s department says Sheriff F.D. “Buddy” East died Saturday morning, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, after a brief illness.

The sheriff was 76-years old and leaves behind his wife, children, and grandchildren.

East served as the county sheriff for 46 years, starting back in 1972.

The department says words cannot describe the sheriff’s impact and legacy left on Lafayette County, the law enforcement community, and Mississippi over his decades of service.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced.