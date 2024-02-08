Lafayette County sheriff warns about landscaping scam

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a landscaping scam moving into the county.

Scammers are going door to door offering to lay down pine straw in yards and flower beds for a low price.

Then they jack the price up after the work begins.

They have been reported in a couple of places in the county.

The sheriff was urging people to be on the lookout for them and don’t enter into an agreement with them.

If you’ve been approached by these scammers or have been a victim of them, call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office at (662)234-6421.

