Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office arrest convicted felon

On Monday, February 12, at around 12:25 a.m., Deputy Vaughn with the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on County Road 5011 in Haromtown for suspicious activity.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Monday, February 12, at around 12:25 a.m., Deputy Vaughn with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on County Road 5011 in Haromtown for suspicious activity.

Deputy Vaughn identified the driver as Shaun Houston Boyette.

During the investigation, Boyette was arrested for Driving under the influence.

After the arrest, a pistol was found in the door of the vehicle.

It was later confirmed Boyette was a convicted felon with a charge of Grand Larceny out of Panola County.

He was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and given a bond of $10,000 by a Justice Court Judge.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X