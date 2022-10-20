Lafayette County suspect in officer-involved shooting dies

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A deadly officer-involved shooting in Lafayette County is under investigation.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened about Wednesday night, near Highway 334.

Lafayette County deputies were called about a man and woman arguing and there was a gun involved.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived they found the woman outside the home and learned her two teenage children were barricaded inside their rooms.

Negotiations started to release the children.

Investigators say the unidentified man pointed a gun at the deputies, who then shot the suspect.

That man died from his injuries.

The children were safe.

No injuries were reported to the deputies.

MBI investigates officer-involved shootings, as an outside and independent agency.

MBI is collecting evidence to turn over to the Attorney General’s office.

