Lafayette deputies make DUI, fleeing arrest

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oxford man is facing charges after investigators say he was driving drunk – and took off during a traffic stop.

It happened Tuesday when deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reckless driver on Highway 7.

When a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Wesley Moore, he sped off. After a short chase, Moore’s vehicle came to a stop on Oxford Way. That’s when deputies arrested him and determined he was under the influence.

Their investigation revealed Moore had several prior DUI convictions. His bond was set at $25,000.