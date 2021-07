LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Lafayette man is arrested on two counts of grand larceny.

56-year-old Steven Barkley Tisdale of Blue Mountain allegedly stole jewelry from a home in the Wellsgate Community.

- Advertisement -

Police found out Tisdale worked for a cleaning service and swiped the items while working a shift.

Another call of two additional rings is reported missing in another home.

One of the rings was returned to the owner.

Tisdale’s bond is set at $25,000.