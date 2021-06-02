Lamar Co. deputies looking for suspect involved in the stealing of a trailer

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – Three thefts in southern Lamar County have deputies searching one suspect.
There is surveillance video of what investigators believe is a truck pulling a stolen trailer on Highway 96.
That theft happened last month.
On Tuesday, a man was caught on surveillance footage taking a trailer from a home in the Kennedy area.
Deputies believe the thefts are related.
You can see the man is driving a white Chevrolet pick-up with a Mississippi license plate.
A business was also recently burglarized in the area.
All of the crimes occurred at locations along Highway 96.
If you have any information call the Lamar County Sheriff’s Department.