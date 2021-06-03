Lamar county deputies arrest a suspect in connection to three thefts

LAMAR COUNTY,Ala. (WCBI)- Deputies have arrested a suspect in connection to three thefts in Lamar County just last month.

44-year-old Osvaldo Mendoza is charged with second degree theft of property.

Surveillance video shows what investigators believe is a truck pulling a stolen trailer on Highway 96.

On Tuesday, Mendoza was caught on surveillance footage taking a trailer from a home in the Kennedy area.

Here, you can see him driving a white Chevrolet pick-up with a Mississippi license plate.

A business was also recently burglarized in the area.

The Lamar County Sheriff says this is an ongoing investigation with multiple agencies.

Mendoza is facing possible charges in Marion County, Alabama.