Lamar County DHR helps bring comfort and joy this holiday season

LAMAR COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – For many, the holidays are a time of laughter and celebration.

But for others, it’s a time of struggle and hardship.

That’s why Lamar County Department of Human Resources is helping bring comfort and joy this holiday season, by providing gifts to families who need help putting them under their tree.

Throughout the year, the department works with the charitable organization “Lamar Aide to People” to raise funds for presents.

“We take that money and buy Christmas gifts and group those Christmas gifts, and people are able to come in and put an application for their children to be assisted through our Christmas program,” said Randy Shelton, Director of Lamar County DHR.

This year, more than 1,000 gifts are going to 96 families to bring gifts to 195 children.

“We just hope that this will give the children joy at Christmas,” Shelton said. “We need to need to think about members of the community that may be a little less fortunate. And we will try to add some cheer to those people’s Christmas.”

Director of Lamar County DHR Randy Shelton says they are always looking for ways to help those in the community.

“We want to do this every year because there is a need,” Shelton said. “And by helping the community, DHR has different programs that help people. But also this is a little something extra that we can do to try to spread cheer in the community and connect with the community and show the community that we’re concerned and that we want to assist.”

Lamar County will be accepting gift donations until Christmas Eve as well as applications for those who would like to benefit from the program.

For more information on how to apply, you can call Lamar County DHR at (205) 695-5000, or go by the office.

