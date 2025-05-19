Lamar County high school alumni give back to community

VERNON, AL. (WCBI) – A physical building may not stand for an old Lamar County high school, but the hearts of those who attended keep the memory alive.

Lamar County Training School and Todd High School alumni gather for a 50th class reunion over the weekend.

The last class to attend Todd High School, formerly known as Lamar County Training School, was in 1969.

This past weekend, alumni gathered to celebrate their legacy and inspire the future generation.

Elisha Mastin is the President of the L.C.T.S. and T.H.S. Inc. Scholarship Foundation.

She joined the organization in honor of her parents.

“They attended the school. Just to carry on that legacy that they went through with attending, being able to pass this history down to my children, hopefully my grandchildren, it just warms my heart. So, it’s just something near and dear to me,” said Mastin.

The all-African-American Todd High School was forced to close in 1969 after students were relocated and told to integrate with other schools in Lamar County.

In 1975, the L.C.T.S. Social Welfare Club was created to keep the history alive and give back to the community.

For the past 50 years, the organization has given scholarships to descendants of alumni in Lamar County.

“And these are monies directly to them, so to help with books, travel, laptops, or whatever they may need. This is an aid that they’ll have for continuing their education,” said Mastin.

The foundation aims to award a senior from each high school in Lamar County.

They choose the descendants with the highest GPAs from each school: Sulligent, Vernon, or South Lamar.

Taniyah Simone Williams, a South Lamar County School senior, was awarded the first-place scholarship of $1,000.

“I applied for the award really not thinking I would get it, but it just shows me that I can do anything I set my mind to,” said Williams.

Two students were also awarded from Sulligent High.

Trinity Johnson was awarded 1st place and Andrew Lowe was awarded second, with $500.

The organization has awarded over 170 scholarships to Lamar County students.

The foundation also raises donations for other students who applied for the scholarship.

If you would like to The Scholarship Foundation or learn more information about the organization, you can email the president, elishamastin2@gmail.com.

Todd High School is a now nursing home in Lamar County.

