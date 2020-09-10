Lamar County Jail escapee caught after bank robbery in Winona

LAMAR COUNTY, ALA. (WCBI) – A Lamar County, Alabama jail escapee is caught after a bank robbery in Winona.

53-year-old Johnny Scott Glasgow escaped from the Lamar County Jail on Wednesday night.

Investigators believe he stole a truck from a nearby company after his breaking out of jail.

Winona Police say Glasgow walked into the Bank of Kilmichael this morning about 8:30 AM and passed a note to one of the bank tellers.

The note allegedly demanded money. Officers say the suspect showed what appeared to be a weapon under his shirt in a threatening manner and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

A concerned citizen noticed the man and called 9-1-1.

His description allowed officers to take Glasgow into custody just two hundred yards from the bank.

Glasgow is now charged with armed robbery in Winona.

He will be charged with escape in Lamar County, where he was originally charged with theft and drug charges.

Bond will be set in Winona later Thursday.