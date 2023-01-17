Lamar County man arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lamar County man is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators believe 50-year-old Michael D. Gardner shot into a car on Tower Road in Vernon Friday.

The victim, a 46-year-old woman, was treated for injuries that investigators said were not life-threatening.

The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division of the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Sulligent Police Department, and the Vernon Police Department.

